Ensure smooth, hassle-free paddy procurement: CM Mann tells DCs

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement in mandis along with ensuring its prompt lifting in their respective districts. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann (Sourced)

The chief minister presided over a meeting to review the lifting and procurement of grains here at Punjab Bhawan on Friday. Mann also asked the DCs to make the farmers aware of harmful effects of paddy straw burning. Mann said as compared to last year, 23,000 more machines have been given and now the DCs must ensure strict monitoring to check the menace of straw burning for the next few days.

The chief minister also asked the deputy commissioners to visit seven to eight mandis daily to take stock of the entire operations at ground level.

He said the officers must regularly visit grain markets under their jurisdiction and submit a daily report for regular monitoring. Mann also asked them to minutely observe the procurement operations so as to ensure that the stocks of grains do not pile up in the market and its prompt lifting was ensured at the earliest.

The chief minister also asked the officers/officials to keep him updated regarding the procurement operations by submitting the daily report of arrival, purchase and payment of paddy crop.

He said 1,854 purchase centers have been notified by the Punjab Mandi Board and have been allotted amongst the government procurement agencies.

He further asked the DCs to tighten noose around drug menace in the state by embarking major awareness drives at grassroots level. He told the DCs to identify the properties of big drug peddlers and start the process of confiscating them.

Mann said 5,000 rural playgrounds are to come up in state, of which work on 1,014 has already been completed and 1,886 will be completed soon.

