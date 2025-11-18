Ensure swift clean-up of Dadumajra legacy waste: Chandigarh mayor Babla

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla visited Dadumajra legacy waste dumping site on Monday to take stock of the ongoing remediation and mining operations. She was accompanied by the chairman of the sanitation committee, MCC Manoj Sonkar, chief engineer, medical officer of health, and other senior officials from the concerned departments of MCC. Mayor firmly directed the teams to expedite the remaining phases of legacy waste mining. (HT Photo)

The visit aimed to assess the pace of work, ensure adherence to safety and environmental norms, and strengthen accountability within the project.

During the inspection, the mayor expressed concern over the pending volume of waste yet to be processed. She firmly directed the teams to expedite the remaining phases of legacy waste mining and emphasised that the entire task must be completed within the stipulated timeframe. She reiterated that timely completion is crucial not only for improving sanitation standards but also for protecting public health and preventing long-term environmental damage.

The mayor also issued instructions to begin planning for the aesthetic and ecological upliftment of the reclaimed land. She highlighted that once the waste is fully cleared, the site must be transformed through well-designed landscaping, plantation drives, and the creation of clean, green public spaces. “This area should emerge as a model of urban rejuvenation—a space that reflects the commitment to environmental preservation and responsible city planning,” she stated.

Emphasising sustainability, the mayor noted that the project must uphold the highest environmental standards at every stage. She appreciated the efforts of the teams working on the ground but urged them to maintain momentum and ensure quality outcomes.

Sanitation workers call off strike

The ongoing strike by the sanitation workers of Lions Services Ltd ended on Monday.

Mayor Harpreet Babla convened a special meeting with the leaders of the striking workers along with senior officials of the sanitation department to address their long-pending issues. Sanitation committee chairman Manoj Sonkar, Dr Inderdeep Kaur, medical officer of health, were also present during the discussions.

During the meeting, mayor Babla listened to the concerns raised by the workers regarding delays in wages, pending arrears, and other service-related matters. She issued firm directions to the officers concerned to resolve all outstanding issues by the end of November 2025. She further assured the workers that all demands would be addressed at the earliest to ensure their dignity, job security, and welfare.

Emphasising the importance of timely compensation, the mayor stated that no worker should have to wait for their rightful salary or arrears. She urged officials to streamline payment processes and ensure that wages are disbursed promptly every month. She expressed confidence that improved communication and proactive administrative steps would prevent such situations in the future.

The sanitation workers agreed to call off their strike and resume duties immediately.