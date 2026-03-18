Er Rashid flays closure of Jamia Masjid in Kashmir

Member of Parliament from Baramulla Er Rashid slammed the government for Jamia Masjid closure and also sought 2% rail reservation for J&K youth besides pushing for opening of Sharda Peeth, in Parliament on Tuesday. Awami Ittehad Party MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session (2026-27) of Parliament, New Delhi, on Tuesday. (ANI)

Referring to past instances where “voices of dissent were branded harshly”, Er Rashid thanked the government for releasing Sonam Wangchuk.

He criticised the closure of Jamia Masjid, Srinagar. “I strongly condemn the government for sealing Jamia Masjid and not allowing prayers there. When you shower flowers on religious congregations from helicopters in other places, which is good, then why is our Jamia Masjid in Kashmir closed,” he asked.

He sought removal of restrictions from Jamia Masjid.

On employment, Er Rashid said that at least 2% reservation in jobs should be provided, because since 1999 we have faced immense hardships due to militancy.

The MP Baramulla also advocated for improved connectivity and long-term peace. “Whenever you find it appropriate, you should engage with the government across the border so that our Sharda Peeth temple can be made accessible… our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and devotees want to visit it; it is a historic monument,” he said, adding that today the world has become a global village. “This railway line can be connected through Muzaffarabad to Sharda Peeth and further ahead. We pray that such a day comes when our people can visit this historic place,” he added.

Emphasising on trust-building, he remarked, “Railways can reduce the distance from Delhi, but if you want to reduce the distance of hearts, you must win the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.