The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (SV&ACB) on Tuesday arrested an Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) inspector while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 at the corporation’s office in the industrial area of Hisar. The accused is being questioned and further investigation is underway. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, Anand Kumar, had allegedly demanded ₹40,000 from a complainant for verifying the admission of a school employee’s daughter. He had already received ₹10,000 and was caught while accepting the remaining amount, the ACB said.

The action followed a complaint lodged with the vigilance authorities, following which the allegations were verified and a trap was laid under the supervision of vigilance inspector Mukesh Kumar.

As planned, the complainant handed over ₹30,000 to the inspector at his office, following which the ACB team apprehended him. The bureau also videographed the trap proceedings under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Hisar vigilance police station under Section 308 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused is being questioned and further investigation is underway, the ACB said.

Sonepat tehsil office computer operator held taking ₹20,000 bribe

The SV&ACB on Tuesday arrested a computer operator posted at the Sonepat tehsildar’s office while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 in connection with the preparation of land partition documents.

According to the information, the accused, Manjeet Dahiya, was arrested by Rohtak ACB from an office located opposite the tehsildar’s office at the Mini Secretariat in Sonepat. The ACB team laid a trap following a complaint by Jogender, a resident of Kumaspur village, who alleged that the operator had demanded ₹30,000 for preparing the sanad (official certificate) related to the partition of his land.

According to the complainant, he owned five kanals of land in Murthal village, of which his share was two kanals and six marlas. He had been visiting the tehsildar’s office for the partition of the land and preparation of the relevant documents.

Jogender alleged that Dahiya had initially demanded ₹30,000 for completing the process, of which he had already paid ₹10,000. The operator was allegedly pressuring him to pay the remaining ₹20,000.

The complainant alleged that he had been made to run from one office to another for nearly a month over the partition papers. After getting the documents signed, the operator allegedly kept them in his possession and refused to hand them over until the remaining bribe amount was paid, the complainant alleged.

Jogender said a court had delivered a verdict in his favour on October 23, 2026, following which the khewat (landholding account) had been separated. Despite this, he alleged, the operator demanded money for handing over the documents related to the partition.

Acting on the complaint, the Rohtak ACB team planned a trap on Tuesday. The operator was caught red-handed as soon as he accepted the remaining ₹20,000 from the complainant, officials said.

ACB inspector Bhagat Singh said that the official has been taken into custody and the bureau is conducting further investigation into the case. The accused is scheduled to be produced before a court on Wednesday.