Everyone in Congress wants to be Haryana CM, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said stability is a far-fetched thing for the Congress because of its infighting and now everyone in the party’s Haryana unit is jostling among themselves to become chief minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during a rally state assembly elections on in Hisar on Saturday. (ANI)

Addressing a rally in Hisar, Modi termed Congress as the most ‘dishonest and deceitful’ party in the country and had no concern for the public.

“People are seeing fighting within the Congress to become chief minister. Bapu (Bhupinder Singh Hooda) and his son (Deepender) are staking a claim to the CM’s chair and the duo are engaged in eliminating other party leaders in the state. The Congress’s doors are closed for backward and Dalits,” he added.

Modi further said that the people of Haryana have made up their minds to elect BJP for the third term and know that Congress has failed to fulfil its promises in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

“As the election date is coming closer, Congress will meet the same fate as it did in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Congress leaders talk about their poll promises but ask them why their governments did not implement these promises in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. Our government in Haryana is procuring 24 crops on the MSP, whereas Congress-ruled states procure only 1-2 crops on the MSP,” the PM said adding that in Himachal Pradesh also Congress has backed out from fulfilling its poll promises.

“The people are asking Congress ‘Kya hua tera wada (what happened to our promises?)’,” he added.

Claiming that Congress is in the clutches of ‘Urban Naxalites’, Modi said that the Indian army had launched a surgical strike on this day and the Congress which speaks ‘Pakistan’s language’, had sought proof of the strike.

“On foreign land, its leaders defame our nation. This is the same Congress, which termed our army chief as a street goon. They asked our army for proof of the surgical strike. Will the patriotic people of Haryana tolerate Congress? They want to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress party wants to release stone palters who attacked jawans belonging to Haryana,” he added.

In a veiled attack on Ferozepur-Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan, Modi said that Congress legislator is threatening people to leave their homes if Congress is voted to power.

“Congress is the most communal party in the country and its MLA is provoking the people even though they are not in power. What will happen, if they come to power? This Congress has never thought about our army personnel and we fulfilled their one-ran one-pension long pending demand. We had given ₹1.20 lakh crore to ex-serviceman after implementing one rank-one pension demand,” he added.

Prime Minister said that during the previous Congress government, ‘dalals (agents)’ and damads (son-in-law) dominated the government and looted the state.

Modi applauded former chief ministers — Bansi Lal and Bhajan Lal. “I closely worked with Bansi Lal and he saw the working style of Bhajan Lal,” he said, in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union minister M L Khattar among others.