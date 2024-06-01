 Ex-BJP MLA’s son booked for recording video while voting in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Ex-BJP MLA’s son booked for recording video while voting in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 02, 2024 05:30 AM IST

After the Election Commission officials took note of the violation, the Division Number 2 police registered a first-information report against Hitesh, a resident of Janakpuri area

A case was registered against the son of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Harish Bedi for allegedly recording a video while casting his vote and posting it on social networking sites.

Division Number 2 station-house officer sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur said the police received a complaint from an EC official that the accused had uploaded a video on his Facebook account where he can be seen pressing the button in favour of the BJP candidate. (Getty image)
After the Election Commission officials took note of the violation, the Division Number 2 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against Hitesh, a resident of Janakpuri area.

Division Number 2 station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur said the police received a complaint from an EC official that the accused had uploaded a video on his Facebook account where he can be seen pressing the button in favour of the BJP candidate.

HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

The SHO added that as it is prohibited to carry mobile phones inside the polling station, the resident violated the norms while recording a video.

A case under sections 128 and 131 of the Representation of the People Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the voter at the Division Number 2 police station. The accused is yet to be arrested, officials said.

