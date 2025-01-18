Exhibition showcasing nature’s hues through canvas, camera kicks off in New Chandigarh

A three-day exhibition showcasing a variety of artistic expressions inspired by nature opened at Foothills Club, IAS-PCS Society, Sector 1, New Chandigarh, on Friday. Retired IRS officer Harmeet Singh with his painting at the exhibition that opened at Foothills Club, IAS-PCS Society, Sector 1, New Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Titled “Nature Palette”, the exhibition will remain open for all from 11 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Former director of North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), DS Saroya, 65, exhibited his photos from Leh and Ladakh and described them as a “mystical landscape”.

Next to Saroya’s exhibit were the photos captured by Rekha Chandra, titled “A Symphony of Interactions”, further mentioning, “We don’t own the Earth: We belong to it, sharing this sacred space with wildlife”.

Chandra, a retired teacher, had captured elephants crossing Nepal’s Tarai region to Jim Corbett. Another photo depicted a tigress drinking water after a hunt.

Another artist, retired IRS officer Harmeet Singh,59, expressed his thoughts in the form of abstract art, with paintings highlighting themes of Shiva linga and Greek mythology. Singh desribed himself as a self-taught artist, not belonging to any school, but inspired by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh.

Unlike the typical black and white court life, various combinations of bright colours could be seen in the paintings of retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice MMS Bedi.

From the streets of Paris to Florence, various objects were portrayed in his paintings, including his dog, horse and flowers.

Bedi, 68, said painting to him was like meditation, adding that he took along his bag of colours, brushes and spades to paint whatever interested him whenever he went out.

Retired from Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES), Inderjeet Kaur, 63, depicted the scenic beauty of the Golden Temple, a sunset in desert, and the summer palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Chandigarh Bird Club president Rima Dhillon captured her love for birds in photos from Australia, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Kenya and Kasaul, among others.