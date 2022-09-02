Expect fewer power cuts in Mohali next year
Following yet another disastrous summer this year, marred by frequent and unscheduled power cuts in Mohali, PSPCL finally decides to upgrade infrastructure
Finally waking up from its slumber, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has decided to upgrade its electrical infrastructure to help provide uninterrupted power amid the growing demand and underloading of the existing system in Mohali, Zirakpur, and New Chandigarh.
The project is expected to be completed before the onset of next summer.
The augmentation of the 66 KV line from 220 KV Sector 80 to 66 KV in Phase 9, to providing an additional 20 MVA at 66 KV Phase 9, augmentation of .2 square inch aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) with 0.4 square inch ACSR from 220 KV Sector 80 to 66 KV Grid Phase 9 was given a go ahead in a meeting.
In a bid to reduce faults, PSPCL has also decided to remove the underground cable and replace it with an overhead conductor from 66 KV Phase 8-B to 220 KV in Sector 80.
To provide relief in Zirakpur, a 220 KV grid at Aerocity 2 has been proposed in place of a 66 KV grid. Radial arrangements of the 66 KV back-up line will also be converted to ring main systems. Further state-of-the-art monopoles shall be installed on the 66 KV Mubarikpur-Baltana line and an additional 20 MVA power transformer shall also be set up at 66 KV Baltana.
In Kharar, the Sunny Enclave grid is expected to get a second source of supply and a new 66 KV eco-city grid as well as multi-circuit towers or monopoles in place of 66 KV underground cables have been proposed for New Chandigarh (Mullanpur),.
Speaking about the announcements, Mohali circle superintending engineer Ashwani Kumar said, PSPCL shall also explore the possibility of new 66 KV grids, additional power transformers requirements and loop-in, loop-out arrangements for existing grids to make sure residents do not suffer in the scorching summer heat heat next year.
“We are hopeful of completing the project before the onset of next summer,” he added.
For the past several years, the district has reeled under frequent and unscheduled power cuts — attributed mostly to PSPCL’s inadequate infrastructure, acute staff shortage, poor maintenance, and failure to restructure staff as per consumer growth, amid the sultry weather conditions.
Overloaded power transformers, distribution and transmission lines as well as breakdowns in the infrastructure have worsened the situation.
As per the record available, several 11KV lines are overloaded in addition to multiple 66 KV grids having a radial (single) source of supply. In absence of an alternate source, the residents feel the brunt of sweltering weather.
In June this year, Zirakpur reeled under a 50-hour-long power cut.
There are around 19 grid sub-stations in the district, of which around 30% are overloaded and have inadequate infrastructure to cater to the ever-increasing load.
The 66KV grids in Mullanpur, Bhabhat, Phase 9, Gillco in Kharar are overloaded due to which rotational cuts are imposed, while similar capacity grids at Tuer village near Mullanpur and Seonk also see rotational cuts due to overloading of the lines.
There are nearly 3.5 lakh consumers in different categories across the Mohali district, of which 3 lakh fall under the domestic category.
