Experts dwell on neuro-visual disorders at PGIMER Chandigarh

Updated on Feb 13, 2023 10:12 PM IST

Conference, organised under aegis of PGIMER’s neurological society, witnessed talks by various faculty, including Dr Ravindra Kumar Garg from KGMU, Lucknow, and Dr V Jayakumar from Madurai. PGIMER, Chandigarh, director and neurology department head Dr Vivek Lal was the organising chairman of the conference.

Several internationally and nationally renowned doctors discussed neuro-visual disorders during the three-day National Conference of Neuro-ophthalmology 2023 that concluded at PGIMER in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Several internationally and nationally renowned doctors discussed neuro-visual disorders during the three-day National Conference of Neuro-ophthalmology 2023 that concluded at PGIMER on Sunday.

The conference, organised under the aegis of PGIMER’s neurological society, witnessed talks by various faculty, including Dr Ravindra Kumar Garg from KGMU, Lucknow, and Dr V Jayakumar from Madurai. PGIMER director and neurology department head Dr Vivek Lal was the organising chairman of the conference.

“We often come across patients who complain of headaches, vision loss, double vision and other visionary problems. Since visual problems are directly linked with neurological issues, patients are not aware when to consult a neurologist or ophthalmologist, which often results in deterioration of the medical condition. Lack of knowledge about such diseases can prove threatening to health and life,” said Dr Aastha Takkar Kapila, associate professor, department of neurology, PGIMER, and the organising secretary of the conference.

The winners of oral and poster presentations, along with those of neuro-ophthalmology quiz, were rewarded during the valedictory session.

