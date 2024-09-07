Ex-Punjab accountant general held guilty in 2016 bribe case

A special CBI court has held former Punjab accountant general Gurdeep Singh guilty in a 2016 corruption case. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on September 13. (Getty Images/Purestock)

CBI had arrested Gurdeep on October 7, 2016, for demanding a bribe of ₹1,500.

A resident of Ludhiana, Kesar Singh, had complained to the probe agency that Gurdeep had demanded ₹1,500 from him to clear his loan file and asked him to come to his office with the bribe money.

Kesar had instead complained to CBI that laid a trap and caught Gurdeep red-handed while accepting the bribe.

