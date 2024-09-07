 Ex-Punjab accountant general held guilty in 2016 bribe case - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi
Ex-Punjab accountant general held guilty in 2016 bribe case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 07, 2024 08:27 PM IST

A resident of Ludhiana, Kesar Singh, had complained to CBI that Gurdeep Singh had demanded ₹1,500 from him to clear his loan file and asked him to come to his office with the bribe money

A special CBI court has held former Punjab accountant general Gurdeep Singh guilty in a 2016 corruption case.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on September 13. (Getty Images/Purestock)
CBI had arrested Gurdeep on October 7, 2016, for demanding a bribe of 1,500.

A resident of Ludhiana, Kesar Singh, had complained to the probe agency that Gurdeep had demanded 1,500 from him to clear his loan file and asked him to come to his office with the bribe money.

Kesar had instead complained to CBI that laid a trap and caught Gurdeep red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on September 13.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
