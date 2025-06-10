Eyes on every street: Panchkula to launch AI-powered city control centre

In a major push to modernise urban infrastructure and governance in Panchkula, the Haryana government has approved the establishment of an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) aimed at streamlining public service delivery, real-time monitoring, and emergency response across the city. The proposed control centre, with an estimated cost of ₹ 208.92 crore, will be established within a nine-month timeframe and will serve as the digital nerve centre of Panchkula. (HT file photo/for representation only)

The project was sanctioned during the third meeting of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The proposed ICCC, with an estimated cost of ₹208.92 crore, will be established within a nine-month timeframe and will serve as the digital nerve centre of Panchkula.

It will integrate multiple city functions to improve responsiveness and efficiency, and leverage smart technologies to improve traffic, safety, waste management and civic engagement.

Before the ICCC, city management in Panchkula operated through fragmented and manual systems, with different departments handling their own operations in silos.

Traffic monitoring was largely dependent on on-ground personnel, often resulting in delays in enforcement and inadequate coverage.

Public safety surveillance was limited, with minimal integration of CCTV footage across sectors.

Emergency response relied heavily on helplines, and there was no unified platform for real-time tracking of essential civic utilities like street lighting, waste management and water supply.

₹587.94-crore budget approved for development initiatives

During the meeting, the PMDA also approved a comprehensive budget of ₹587.94 crore for the financial year 2025–26, earmarked for infrastructure, beautification and smart governance initiatives.

The PMDA approved the beautification and rejuvenation of two major streams — the Jal Dhara from MDC to Rajiv-Indira Colony and the Singh Nallah Chow from Sector-1 to Industrial Area, Phase-1. These projects will be undertaken at a cost of ₹95.42 crore.

Administrative approval was also granted for the development of a world-class Shooting Range Sports Complex in Sector-32, Panchkula, with a project cost of ₹173.48 crore. The detailed project report (DPR) has been submitted, and the work is expected to be completed within 24 months of allotment.

Saini called for the swift completion of all road repair works under PMDA jurisdiction before June 15, and announced the development of a model road from Majri Chowk, Sector-1 to the Railway Station, featuring cycle tracks, footpaths, greenery, and a landmark roundabout near the district court complex.

PMDA CEO KM Pandurang briefed the chief minister on key developments. He informed that PMDA has taken over 48 km of sector-dividing roads, three STPs with a combined capacity of 72 MLD, four water treatment plants with 114 MLD capacity and 11 public parks and 19 green belts.

Construction is underway for five new sewage treatment plants, and beautification of major parks is progressing. The Cactus Garden, Asia’s largest of its kind, is being rejuvenated with private sector participation, and a curator has been appointed for its long-term upkeep and development.