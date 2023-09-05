News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 toddler girls among three injured in Karnal roof collapse

2 toddler girls among three injured in Karnal roof collapse

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 05, 2023 02:06 PM IST

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when Yashpal and his granddaughters were asleep inside the house. The rest of the family escaped unhurt as they were sleeping outside.

Three members of a family, including two toddler girls, sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed at Mehmadpur village of Karnal, police said.

Three members of a family, including two toddler girls, sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed at Mehmadpur village of Karnal, police said. (HT File)
Three members of a family, including two toddler girls, sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed at Mehmadpur village of Karnal, police said. (HT File)

The injured are Yashpal Singh, 55, and his two granddaughters, both aged two.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when Yashpal and his granddaughters were asleep inside the house. The rest of the family escaped unhurt as they were sleeping outside.

Neighbours told police that they had suddenly heard a loud thud and rushed to the spot and discovered that the roof of the house had collapsed. They rescued the victims from under the debris and rushed them to a local hospital, from where doctors referred them to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out