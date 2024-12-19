Menu Explore
Faridkot coldest in Punjab, records 0.9 degrees C on Wednesday

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Dec 19, 2024 06:40 AM IST

According to the Meteorological Department's daily weather report, Pathankot was also under the grip of severe cold, recording a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius

Intense cold weather conditions continued to grip several areas in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with Faridkot being the coldest place in the region, recording a minimum temperature of 0.9 degrees Celsius, officials said.

People standing around bonfires to protect themselves from the cold on a winter foggy morning on NH-48 near Rajiv Chowk, in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
People standing around bonfires to protect themselves from the cold on a winter foggy morning on NH-48 near Rajiv Chowk, in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Faridkot has been experiencing severe cold for the past few days, making it the coldest place in Punjab.

According to the Meteorological Department’s daily weather report, Pathankot was also under the grip of severe cold, recording a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda and Gurdaspur registered respective minimum temperatures of 3.4 and 4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees, while Ludhiana and Patiala registered minimums of 5.6 and 5.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Piercing cold swept Bathinda which registered a temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, while Gurdaspur shivered at 3.5 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a low of 2.7 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa and Karnal were also swept by severe cold, with both places recording lows of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak registered a low of 6.2 degrees, while Gurugram registered a minimum of 6.7 degrees Celsius. Ambala shivered at 8 degrees Celsius.

