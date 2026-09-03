Farmers demand paddy purchase from Sept 15, higher milk prices in Haryana

Farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU - Sir Chhotu Ram) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha took out a march in Karnal on Wednesday, demanding official paddy procurement start on September 15 instead of October 1.

They also announced they will hold a mahapanchayat in Pehowa on September 10 to discuss the issues and determine the next course of action. (HT Photo)

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The union also demanded that milk prices be raised to ₹80 to ₹100 per litre, citing rising costs of cattle feed and other inputs as well as an increase in the price of sugarcane to at least ₹600 per quintal.

They also announced they will hold a mahapanchayat in Pehowa on September 10 to discuss the issues and determine the next course of action.

Faction’s spokesperson Bahadur Singh Mehla said that since the arrival of PR varieties, which is procured by the government on MSP, is likely to start soon in large quantities, the authorities must start purchase.

He also demanded that the permissible maximum moisture limit for paddy be relaxed from 17% to 20% as the farmers often face difficulties at the grain markets.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that the existing moisture norms are difficult to meet when the crop was harvested using combines. “The moisture level in grains reaches to more than 17% when crop is harvested with combine,” Mehla maintained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that the existing moisture norms are difficult to meet when the crop was harvested using combines. “The moisture level in grains reaches to more than 17% when crop is harvested with combine,” Mehla maintained. {{/usCountry}}

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State core committee member Jagdeep Singh Aulakh raised the issue of increased prices of animal feed, due to which many milk farmers have started giving up the business, thus the prices must be increased for milk.