Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Farmers end 18-month stir outside DC office in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Oct 24, 2024 06:08 AM IST

The protest led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Sidhupur, stemmed from the government’s decision to allot the disputed land on an annual lease (chagota), causing unrest among 62 families from four villages

A farmers’ protest, which had been ongoing for 18 months outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Ferozepur, concluded on Wednesday after the district administration revoked Section 145 of the CrPC on a disputed 838-acre plot of land. Additionally, a letter proposing the lease of the land for contract farming was withdrawn, meeting the farmers’ demands.

On Tuesday evening, two farmers Dara Singh, 77, and Ranjit Singh ended their hunger strike after the district administration agreed to their demands. (HT Photo)
On Tuesday evening, two farmers Dara Singh, 77, and Ranjit Singh ended their hunger strike after the district administration agreed to their demands.

The protest led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Sidhupur, stemmed from the government’s decision to allot the disputed land on an annual lease (chagota), causing unrest among 62 families from four villages — Dona Telu Mal Ghatti, Dona Telu Mal Mehe Tukra, Gandhu Kilcha Uttar, and Gandhu Kilcha Hedar — under Mamdot police station in Ferozepur. The farmers had been demanding revocation of this section and cancellation of lease proceedings initiated by the office of the financial commissioner of revenue (FCR) concerning the land in question.

On Tuesday evening, two farmers Dara Singh, 77, and Ranjit Singh ended their hunger strike after the district administration agreed to their demands.

