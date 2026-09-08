Farmers end stir as Punjab accepts demands, promises special House session

The 23 farmer unions protesting under the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday announced they were calling off their weeklong protest on the outskirts of Chandigarh after the Punjab government accepted their demands and gave a written assurance that it would convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha within a month to formally pass resolutions.

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian hands over an assurance letter to farmer leaders at their protest site in Mohali on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian joined the protesting farmers to announce the government’s move. Jagmohan Singh Uppal, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakounda), a constituent of the SKM, said, “We are satisfied and are calling off the protest from today. Now, we look forward to the Vidhan Sabha session, where the resolutions could be passed and sent to the Centre for approval because major issues pertain to the central government.”

In a one-page assurance signed by Khudian and handed over to the farmer leaders at the protest site, the state government assured that it would hold an assembly session within one month to pass resolutions on matters, including rejecting all water-sharing agreements signed by the state government in the past and demanding that the Centre reconsider them. “The Centre will be written to reassess all the agreements signed 25 years ago,” reads the letter handed over to the farmers.

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{{^usCountry}} Regarding Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the state government stated that the Centre would be urged to rework the provisions as per riparian principles. The sections deal with the sharing and management of the Bhakra-Nangal and Beas projects. Section 78 provides for the distribution of water and power among successor states. Section 79 establishes the BBMB to regulate water and power supplies, while Section 80 relates to the construction, completion and management of the Beas Project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the state government stated that the Centre would be urged to rework the provisions as per riparian principles. The sections deal with the sharing and management of the Bhakra-Nangal and Beas projects. Section 78 provides for the distribution of water and power among successor states. Section 79 establishes the BBMB to regulate water and power supplies, while Section 80 relates to the construction, completion and management of the Beas Project. {{/usCountry}}

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The state government also guaranteed the repeal of the Dam Safety Act and the withdrawal of the Seed Bill, 2025. Farmer unions have been arguing that the Dam Safety Act infringes upon the state’s rights over water resources. Regarding the Seed Bill, farmers feel that it will hand over control of traditional farming to multinational corporations.

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“For waiver of farmers’ debt, a one-time settlement (OTS) policy will be formulated. After discussions with all political parties in the assembly, a committee will be constituted,” it added.

Farm leaders also sought better sugarcane prices, to which the state government proposed to issue an official document to ensure that sugarcane cultivators are given the highest prices compared to other cane-growing states. It was also accepted that, for cane procured by private sugar mills, the state government would ensure timely payments and implement a one-window payment system along the lines of cooperative sector mills, the agriculture minister said.

According to Khudian, the government also decided to constitute a committee to deal with all farmers’ issues, which will include farm union leaders. “Today’s decision is a historic step as it will form the basis of our fight with the central government. When we used to take up the matter with the Centre in the past, we were told that the Punjab government was not keen on these matters. Once the Vidhan Sabha passes the resolutions, there will be no excuse,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, who heads a faction of the BKU.

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Farm unions had been protesting since September 1. Along with Khudian, health minister Dr Balbir Singh had met the protesters on Sunday to assure them of a resolution.