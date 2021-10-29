Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Farmers enter Chandigarh University campus, hold protest

Chandigarh University chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said the event was scheduled, but it was cancelled on Wednesday after having a talk with farmer leaders over three contentious farm laws
Farmers had come to protest against defence minister Rajnath Singh and Haryana CM Khattar. The event, however, had got cancelled on Wednesday. (Gurtej Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 02:34 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

High drama was witnessed at Chandigarh University in Gharuan on Thursday when farmers came inside the premises suspecting that Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar are coming to the university to inaugurate the student satellite centre.

Chancellor of the university Satnam Singh Sandhu said the event was scheduled, but it was cancelled on Wednesday after having a talk with farmer leaders over three contentious farm laws.

As the protesters gathered outside the gate, the authorities of the university allowed them inside and they gheraoed permanent helipad in the university. The protesters raised slogans against the BJP and said they would never allow BJP leaders to enter the state unless the three farm laws were repealed.

The chancellor, who was also present during the protest, said, “We are with the farmers and even organised a langar for them.”

Tarsem Singh, one of the protesters, said, “It becomes imperative on the part of the Centre to recognise the pain, pangs, and depth of farmers’ emotions and sentiments to reach out to them to find a viable mechanism to redress their genuine grievances.”

