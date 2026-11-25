Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday accused the BJP governments at both the state and the Centre of failing to procure bajra at the minimum support price (MSP), alleging that farmers in the state were being forced to sell their produce at significantly lower rates.

He alleged that the state government’s Bhavantar Bharpai scheme had also failed to provide the promised compensation of ₹600 per quintal, with farmers yet to receive any payment. (HT File) more less

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Addressing protesting farmers, agricultural labourers and commission agents at the Dadri grain market, Surjewala said bajra, for which the MSP had been fixed at ₹2,900 per quintal, was being sold at ₹1,800-2,200 per quintal. He alleged that the state government’s Bhavantar Bharpai scheme had also failed to provide the promised compensation of ₹600 per quintal, with farmers yet to receive any payment.

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Citing government procurement figures, he claimed that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had made zero purchases of bajra from Haryana during 2025-26 and 2026-27, while state agencies procured only 61 quintals and 420 quintals, respectively, during the two years.

He alleged that Haryana produced around 13 lakh metric tonnes of bajra last year, while production this year was estimated at 15 lakh metric tonnes. At ₹600 per quintal, the price-difference compensation would amount to approximately ₹900 crore, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Surjewala also questioned the closure of the bajra procurement portal on November 10, five days ahead of the scheduled November 15 deadline, alleging that it had forced farmers to sell their produce to private buyers at distress prices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surjewala also questioned the closure of the bajra procurement portal on November 10, five days ahead of the scheduled November 15 deadline, alleging that it had forced farmers to sell their produce to private buyers at distress prices. {{/usCountry}}

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He demanded reopening of the portal by December 15, procurement at MSP by FCI and Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED), payment of the price difference within seven days and 2.5% commission to commission agents.