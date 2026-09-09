Thousands of farmers on Tuesday attended a ‘mahapanchayat’ organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sangharsh) at the Dussehra Ground in Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar, to raise issues concerning the farming community, labourers and the general public. The gathering strongly opposed the proposed India-US trade deal and demanded a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on all crops.

Farmers from Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta raising slogans during the mahapanchayat held against the proposed Indo-US trade deal in Amritsar on Tuesday. (HT)

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The mahapanchayat was led by the union’s state president Palwinder Singh Mahal. Addressing the gathering, the leaders criticised government policies which, they alleged, were adversely affecting farmers, workers and small traders.

The union opposed the proposed trade agreement between India and the United States, claiming that it could have serious implications for farmers, agricultural workers and small businesses. The organisation demanded that the government reject the agreement and give priority to the interests of farmers and workers.

Farmers attending the gathering unanimously demanded a statutory guarantee for MSP on all crops. The leaders maintained that farmers have the right to receive a guaranteed and remunerative price for their produce and urged the government to enact legislation to ensure the same.

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{{^usCountry}} The mahapanchayat also strongly opposed the Electricity Act and the installation of smart or chip-based electricity meters. The leaders alleged that attempts to turn electricity, a basic necessity, into a commercial commodity would further increase the economic burden on ordinary people. They urged the government to provide relief to farmers and consumers instead of pursuing policies that could aggravate their difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mahapanchayat also strongly opposed the Electricity Act and the installation of smart or chip-based electricity meters. The leaders alleged that attempts to turn electricity, a basic necessity, into a commercial commodity would further increase the economic burden on ordinary people. They urged the government to provide relief to farmers and consumers instead of pursuing policies that could aggravate their difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

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The union said that despite the withdrawal of the three farm laws following the farmers’ agitation, policies detrimental to the farming community were allegedly being pursued in new forms. It warned that any policy affecting the rights and interests of farmers, workers and common people would be opposed.

The issue of compensation for farmers affected by floods and other natural calamities was also raised. The union demanded prompt and accurate crop-loss assessment and full compensation to affected farmers, stating that many are yet to receive the compensation due to them.

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Other issues discussed included the availability of fertilisers, rising agricultural input costs, electricity, inflation and the rights of farmers and workers.

Mahal said the mahapanchayat demonstrated the unity of Punjab’s farmers and workers. He warned that if the government continued to delay action on their legitimate demands, the organisation would intensify and broaden its agitation.