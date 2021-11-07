Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers stall Sooryavanshi screening at 2 multiplexes in Zirakpur
chandigarh news

Farmers stall Sooryavanshi screening at 2 multiplexes in Zirakpur

Say the movie promotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who they say, is bringing “anti-farmer policies”. In August too, farmers had stopped the screening of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom.
Farmers stopping the screening of Akshay Kumar film Sooryavanshi in Zirakpur. (HT Photo)
Farmers stopping the screening of Akshay Kumar film Sooryavanshi in Zirakpur. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 03:03 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

High drama was witnessed outside two multiplexes, Dhillon Plaza and Cosmo Plaza, in Zirakpur on Saturday as a group of farmers, protesting against agricultural reforms, reached there to stop the screening of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi .

In August too, farmers had stopped the screening of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom.

Farmers alleged that the film Sooryavanshi favours PM Narendra Modi, who according to them is “anti-farmer” as he has passed “Tughlaki” bills which will ruin the future of farmers. The farmers said Akshay Kumar had become a “puppet in the PM’s hands” because of which they are opposing the screening of his film.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur), Mohali, vice-president Kirpal Singh Siau said, “Narendra Modi has planned to ruin the future of farmers, while film actors like Akshay Kumar are blindly following in his footsteps. We will not allow his films to run in Punjab.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out