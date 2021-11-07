Farmers stall Sooryavanshi screening at 2 multiplexes in Zirakpur

High drama was witnessed outside two multiplexes, Dhillon Plaza and Cosmo Plaza, in Zirakpur on Saturday as a group of farmers, protesting against agricultural reforms, reached there to stop the screening of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi .

In August too, farmers had stopped the screening of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom.

Farmers alleged that the film Sooryavanshi favours PM Narendra Modi, who according to them is “anti-farmer” as he has passed “Tughlaki” bills which will ruin the future of farmers. The farmers said Akshay Kumar had become a “puppet in the PM’s hands” because of which they are opposing the screening of his film.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur), Mohali, vice-president Kirpal Singh Siau said, “Narendra Modi has planned to ruin the future of farmers, while film actors like Akshay Kumar are blindly following in his footsteps. We will not allow his films to run in Punjab.”