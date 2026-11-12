Fatehabad gets 5,358 CCTV cameras to strengthen surveillance

Fatehabad is being brought under an extensive CCTV surveillance network, with 5,358 cameras installed at 3,423 locations across the district to strengthen crime prevention, monitor suspicious activities and improve detection

The SP said the objective was not merely to respond to crimes after they occurred but also to put in place an effective mechanism for their prevention. (HT File)

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While giving this information Fatehabad superintendent of police Nikita Khattar said that the network comprises 4,473 cameras installed at 2,882 locations near residential areas, shops, commercial establishments and roads, along with 855 high-tech cameras at 541 strategic locations, including major intersections, traffic junctions and district borders.

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She said the expanded network would enable round-the-clock surveillance and help police keep track of suspicious movements and criminal activities across the district.

She said CCTV footage would prove crucial in identifying suspects, tracing their movements and establishing their possible escape routes after criminal incidents. It would also help investigators collect evidence and expedite the detection of cases.

The SP said the objective was not merely to respond to crimes after they occurred but also to put in place an effective mechanism for their prevention. The extensive network would strengthen monitoring of public places, markets, roads and other sensitive areas while acting as a deterrent to criminal elements, she added.

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{{^usCountry}} The SP appealed to residents, shopkeepers, commercial establishments and institutional authorities to ensure that cameras installed on their premises remained functional and were checked regularly. She also urged them to cooperate with police by promptly sharing CCTV footage whenever required for investigations or to report suspicious activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP appealed to residents, shopkeepers, commercial establishments and institutional authorities to ensure that cameras installed on their premises remained functional and were checked regularly. She also urged them to cooperate with police by promptly sharing CCTV footage whenever required for investigations or to report suspicious activities. {{/usCountry}}

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