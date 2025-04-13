Ferozepur SHO caught ‘taking bribe’

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested a station house officer (SHO) in Ferozepur district red-handed while allegedly accepting ₹25,000 as bribe late Saturday evening. As per officials, the action against accused inspector Abhinav Chauhan, SHO of the Mamdot police station, was taken on the complaint of a local resident, Surinder Singh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The action against inspector Abhinav Chauhan, SHO of the Mamdot police station, was taken on the complaint of a local resident, Surinder Singh, the VB stated.

VB superintendent of police (SP) Swarandeep Singh said the complainant alleged that the SHO demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh to settle a minor dispute. Following a preliminary inquiry into the complaint, the bureau’s flying squad-1 set up a trap. During the operation, inspector Abhinav Chauhan was caught red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses while accepting the first installment of ₹25,000, the SP stated.

A case has been registered against the accused at the bureau’s flying squad-1 police station in Mohali. He will be presented before a court tomorrow, officials said.