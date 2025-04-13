Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ferozepur SHO caught ‘taking bribe’

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Apr 13, 2025 06:12 AM IST

The complainant alleged that the SHO demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh to settle a minor dispute; during the trap laid by vigilance bureau, inspector Abhinav Chauhan was caught red-handed accepting the first installment of ₹25,000

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested a station house officer (SHO) in Ferozepur district red-handed while allegedly accepting 25,000 as bribe late Saturday evening.

As per officials, the action against accused inspector Abhinav Chauhan, SHO of the Mamdot police station, was taken on the complaint of a local resident, Surinder Singh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As per officials, the action against accused inspector Abhinav Chauhan, SHO of the Mamdot police station, was taken on the complaint of a local resident, Surinder Singh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The action against inspector Abhinav Chauhan, SHO of the Mamdot police station, was taken on the complaint of a local resident, Surinder Singh, the VB stated.

VB superintendent of police (SP) Swarandeep Singh said the complainant alleged that the SHO demanded a bribe of 1 lakh to settle a minor dispute. Following a preliminary inquiry into the complaint, the bureau’s flying squad-1 set up a trap. During the operation, inspector Abhinav Chauhan was caught red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses while accepting the first installment of 25,000, the SP stated.

A case has been registered against the accused at the bureau’s flying squad-1 police station in Mohali. He will be presented before a court tomorrow, officials said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ferozepur SHO caught ‘taking bribe’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On