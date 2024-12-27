Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

FICO mourns loss of Manmohan Singh

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2024 07:29 PM IST

FICO honored former PM Manmohan Singh with a moment of silence, lauding his contributions to India’s economy and pivotal roles in finance and RBI.

The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) paid tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh with a moment of silence.

FICO mourns loss of Manmohan Singh
FICO mourns loss of Manmohan Singh

FICO members expressed respect for Singh’s monumental contributions to India’s economy. They highlighted his pivotal role as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and finance minister, particularly for his landmark 1991 budget that liberalised India’s economy, propelling the nation’s growth as a global economic power. His effective handling of the global financial crisis also garnered international praise.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, FICO President, recalled a personal memory from the early 1990s, when Singh, as finance minister, swiftly resolved an issue concerning the imposition of excise duty on bicycles.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On