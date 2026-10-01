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File affidavit in court to take over Dhaulasidh project: Sukhu to officials

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the current administration will not compromise on the interests of the people and remains steadfast in protecting state wealth and resources

Published on: Oct 1, 2026, 07:34:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed the power department to file an affidavit in court regarding the state government’s takeover of the 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project, which is being constructed on the Beas river by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL).

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Presiding over a high-level meeting of the power department in Shimla, the chief minister said the state government is prepared to pay the first instalment toward the project cost to facilitate taking the project back in the state’s interest.

Sukhu stated that the current administration will not compromise on the interests of the people and remains steadfast in protecting state wealth and resources. He added that earnest efforts are also underway to take over the Luhri and Sunni hydro projects from SJVNL.

Reviewing various under-construction hydro ventures, the CM directed officials to expedite construction in a time-bound manner to maximise public benefits.

During the meeting, officers apprised Sukhu that the 450 MW Shong Tong Power Project will become fully operational by September next year following the commissioning of three turbines. A power purchase agreement will be signed with Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) for electricity generated from this installation.

 
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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/File affidavit in court to take over Dhaulasidh project: Sukhu to officials
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