File chargesheets in SC/ST cases within 60 days: Saini to cops

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday said chargesheets under the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes law must be filed in court within the stipulated period of 60 days. Saini said negligence, laxity, or dereliction at any level in securing justice for victims would not be tolerated. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a review meeting with concerned officials, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The CM was chairing a meeting of state-level vigilance and monitoring committee in Chandigarh to review the implementation of the provisions of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955.

Director general of police Ajay Singhal said the state recorded a decline of nearly 28% in SC/ST related cases.

An official spokesperson said action had been taken against 10 police personnel for negligence in securing justice for victims. Senior officers have also been appointed as nodal officers at the district and subdivision levels to regularly monitor the progress, investigation and timely disposal of cases.

To expedite the disposal of SC/ST cases, the CM directed the establishment of special courts in Hisar, Faridabad, Palwal, Rohtak and Bhiwani. He said the process of setting up the special courts should be expedited so that victims do not have to wait long for justice.

He also directed special campaigns and detailed reviews in districts reporting a relatively higher number of such cases, to identify the causes and take concrete corrective steps based on local conditions.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday said that contractors responsible for delays in project execution would be penalised. An official spokesperson said that contractors who repeatedly delay works or fail to adhere to prescribed standards would not be awarded any new projects in the future.

The CM who was chairing the 14th high-level review meeting of the state PRAGATI portal reviewed the progress of major infrastructure and energy sector projects worth more than ₹75 crore currently underway in the state. He directed officials of all departments to work in close coordination and resolve bottlenecks affecting projects on priority so that development works could be completed on time.

The spokesperson said Gurugram Global City Project (phase-I) was progressing smoothly. To strengthen connectivity and basic infrastructure in the area, tenders for roads connecting the project with Pataudi Road and the Central Peripheral Road (CPR) have been completed, along with other administrative formalities.

Project related to the establishment of Shri Krishna AYUSH University, Kurukshetra, was also reviewed. Officials informed the CM that the tender for the project, being implemented through the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), had been issued and an agreement had also been signed with the contractor, the spokesperson said.