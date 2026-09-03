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Financier shot dead outside Yamunanagar gym; assailants pump 15 bullets

Unidentified motorcycle-borne men ambush 65-year-old businessman in high-security Model Town area; killing comes despite CM’s recent claims on strict law enforcement.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026, 15:58:57 IST
By Bhavey Nagpal
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A 65-year-old financier and transporter was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men outside a gym in Yamunanagar’s high-security Model Town area around 8am on Thursday.

Police at the incident site in Yamunanagar’s high-security Model Town area on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Police at the incident site in Yamunanagar’s high-security Model Town area on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The victim, Harbhajan Singh of Prem Nagar Colony, was ambushed as he stepped out of the gym and walked toward his car.

The crime site is located near the official residences of senior political leaders and police officials.

Police said the assailants, who were waiting outside, fired at Harbhajan Singh at point-blank range and continued shooting after he collapsed. He was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Yamunanagar superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal and senior police officers inspected the crime scene.

CCTV footage being scanned

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the suspects. “Prima facie, the attackers had conducted a recce and knew the victim’s routine,” said ASP Ashish Chaudhary. “We recovered 15 shell casings from the scene, and the body bore multiple bullet wounds. The victim’s family stated he had received no prior threat calls. Further action will be taken based on their formal statement.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, agriculture, health, railways and migration for northern Haryana districts. He has a special interest for heritage and human interest stories. He has reported extensively on farmer's agitation against the agricultural laws.

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