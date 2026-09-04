Financier shot dead outside Yamunanagar gym; assailants pump over 15 bullets

A 65-year-old financier and transporter was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men outside a gym in Yamunanagar’s high-security Model Town area around 8am on Thursday.

The victim, Harbhajan Singh of Prem Nagar Colony, was ambushed as he stepped out of the gym and walked toward his car. (HT Photo)

The victim, Harbhajan Singh of Prem Nagar Colony, was ambushed as he stepped out of the gym and walked toward his car. Singh is survived by his wife and two sons; one son is settled abroad.

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The crime site is located near the official residences of senior political leaders and police officials.

Police said the assailants, who were waiting outside, fired at Harbhajan Singh at point-blank range and continued shooting after he collapsed. He was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Yamunanagar superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal and senior police officers inspected the crime scene.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the suspects. “Prima facie, the attackers had conducted a recce and knew the victim’s routine,” said ASP Ashish Chaudhary. “We recovered 15 shell casings from the scene, and the body bore multiple bullet wounds. The victim’s family stated he had received no prior threat calls. I checked, his name is also not on the witness protection list. Further action will be taken based on their formal statement.”

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{{^usCountry}} Later as part of the investigation, police also recovered CCTV footage showing two men on a bike, each wearing a saffron towel on their forehead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later as part of the investigation, police also recovered CCTV footage showing two men on a bike, each wearing a saffron towel on their forehead. {{/usCountry}}

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SHO, Yamunanagar city police station, inspector Manoj Kumar said that the family submitted a complaint and a case was registered against unknown men.

The brazen morning murder comes after chief minister Nayab Singh Saini defended the state’s law enforcement during the recent assembly session. Replying to a calling attention notice by INLD MLAs Aditya Devi Lal and Arjun Chautala over worsening law and order, Saini asserted a zero-tolerance policy towards serious crime and claimed the police had a free hand to maintain order.

Similarly on Tuesday, Saini informed the House that the government provided security cover to 396 people, including 338 businessmen and 25 public representatives, from January 1, 2025, to July 31 this year.

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In a written reply to an unstarred question, Saini stated that businessmen account for nearly 85% of all those given protection, while public representatives constitute 25 of the beneficiaries, and another 33 fall under “other categories”.

In his written reply to the calling attention notice, the chief minister had also stated that in the current year 2026 (up to July), 296 incidents of extortion have been reported, which is 17% increase from 253 incidents of last year. “This increase is primarily attributable to the anonymous nature of overseas callers,who use digital applications and other technologies to conceal their identity and location,” reads the written reply.