FIR against quack who ran clinic in Chandigarh’s Kaimbwala

Police registered an FIR against Roshan, a resident of Kaimbwala, for allegedly practising medicine without a valid degree. Roshan, who operated Chaudhary Clinic near the Kaimbwala bus stand, has been booked under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 15(3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The complaint alleged that Roshan was functioning as a bogus medical practitioner, posing risks to public health.

The case was initiated following a complaint lodged by one Sadhu Ram, which was forwarded by the director of health and family welfare-cum-convenor (CEA), UT administration. The complaint alleged that Roshan was functioning as a bogus medical practitioner, posing risks to public health.

The Bogus Doctors Checking Team (BDCT), in its report dated August 7, confirmed that Roshan lacked the requisite qualifications to practice medicine in Chandigarh. Acting on this report, Dr Manju Shree, assistant director (homoeopathy) and nodal officer for BDCT, formally requested the senior superintendent of police (SSP) to register an FIR and take action against the accused.

Police officials have confirmed that the FIR was registered on Tuesday at the Sector 3 Police Station.