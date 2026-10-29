Five illegal shops razed in Shimla’s ‘anti-chitta’ drive

The Public Works Department (PWD) demolished five illegal shops and took possession of a store constructed on government land near Lambakhatal along the Chidgaon-Rohru road on Tuesday as part of the ongoing anti-chitta campaign.

Five illegal shops were razed and PWD took possession of a store constructed on government land near Lambakhatal along the Chidgaon-Rohru road on Tuesday. (Videograb)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The action was carried out in connection with a drug trafficking case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kotkhai police station.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

During the investigation and subsequent review of the case, police identified unauthorised shops and a store constructed on PWD land. Following verification, police and the PWD initiated action in accordance with the law, demolishing the five shops and taking possession of the store, officials said.

Shimla police said the action was aimed at removing illegal structures and potential sites allegedly used to facilitate drug trafficking, thereby targeting infrastructure supporting the illicit trade.

In a similar action on October 8, police demolished an illegal restaurant belonging to a drug trafficker in the Rohru area. The latest action marks the second demolition of illegal properties linked to drug traffickers in Shimla district in eight months.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the action had been undertaken in the district under a strategy to target the proceeds of drug trafficking and illegal assets associated with the narcotics trade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the action had been undertaken in the district under a strategy to target the proceeds of drug trafficking and illegal assets associated with the narcotics trade. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Since February, Shimla police have stepped up efforts to identify and verify properties and constructions suspected to have been acquired through drug trafficking or linked to the illegal business. As part of the exercise, police have conducted 940 property verifications, identifying 58 suspected illegal properties for further examination and action.