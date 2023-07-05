Flash flood in Haroli sub-division of Una, 10 houses damaged

Ten houses were damaged after a flash flood occurred in Khad village of Haroli sub-division of Una on Wednesday after it rained heavily across Himachal Pradesh amid a yellow alert. A car swept away in the water after flash floods occurred due to heavy monsoon rainfall in Una district on Wednesday. (PTI)

A car was swept away in a flash flood, while several trucks were stuck on the state highway, as per the State Emergency Operation Cell of Disaster Management Authority.

The driver of the car, Harish Kumar of Sainsowal village near Haroli, had a close shave as he jumped to safety in time and was rescued by local residents with the help of tractors.

He was returning after dropping his father to work in Haroli when the water level in a rivulet suddenly rose. The car was swept away for about 100 metres. Several trucks were stranded as all tributaries of Swan River are in spate after the region received heavy rainfall.

Monsoon picks up pace

After a brief lull, the monsoon again picked up pace in Himachal Pradesh. A yellow weather alert has been issued for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning till July 8, said Surender Paul, director of Indian Meteorological Department’s Shimla centre.

After the onset of the monsoon on June 24, the state received 119% excess rainfall in just three days. However, the monsoon had weakened from June 27 onwards.

Over the past week, Himachal Pradesh received 38% deficit rainfall. According to the IMD data, the state experienced actual rainfall of 23.7mm against a normal of 38.3mm.

The highest 100% deficit was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti, which got no rain. Kullu had a rain deficiency of 74%, Chamba 57%, Mandi 55%, Hamirpur 54%, Kinnaur 45%, Una 27%, Solan 21%, Kangra 14%, Shimla 9%, Bilaspur 6% and Sirmaur 3%.

Light to heavy rainfall

IMD director Paul said the state experienced light to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Nahan received highest 70mm rainfall followed by 52mm in Una and Kangra 33mm. Kufri got 27.5mm rainfall, Dharamshala 19mm, Narkanda 16.5mm, Manali and Mandi 14mm each, Kukumseri 12.5mm and Dhaulakuan 9.5mm.

State capital Shimla and famous hill-resort Dalhousie got 9mm rain each, while Chamba experienced 8.5mm rainfall. Other areas also experienced light rainfall.