The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (SV&ACB) on Friday arrested a food and supply inspector and two others while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a rice mill operator in Ratia town of Fatehabad district for issuing a gate pass.

The agency identified the arrested inspector as Yadvinder Gill and his two associates as Ravindra and Samrat Shankar. (HT File) more less

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The agency identified the arrested inspector as Yadvinder Gill and his two associates as Ravindra and Samrat Shankar.

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According to the complaint, the accused had allegedly demanded money from the rice mill operator in exchange for issuing a gate pass required for the movement of paddy. The complainant alleged that he had already paid ₹1 lakh earlier, but the accused were demanding another ₹1 lakh.

The mill operator approached the ACB, which laid a trap and caught all three accused red-handed while accepting the money on Friday.

ACB inspector Manmohan Singh alleged that gate passes for rice mill operators in Ratia are issued by the food and supply department. The bureau is investigating the alleged racket and the respective roles of the three accused. All three have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadvinder Gill joined the food and supply department around 12 years ago and has reportedly been posted in Ratia since then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadvinder Gill joined the food and supply department around 12 years ago and has reportedly been posted in Ratia since then. {{/usCountry}}

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The case assumes significance against the backdrop of allegations of irregularities in paddy procurement in Haryana, where gate passes play a crucial role in establishing the arrival of agricultural produce at grain markets.

In several alleged procurement frauds, fake gate passes are generated in the names of farmers to show the arrival of paddy in mandis even when the crop has not physically reached the markets. Such records can subsequently be used to facilitate fraudulent claims of procurement at the minimum support price (MSP). There have also been allegations of cheaper paddy procured from neighbouring states being brought into Haryana and passed off as locally grown produce.

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