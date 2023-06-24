Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chamba youngster’s murder: Himachal Pradesh ex-CM Shanta Kumar calls for central probe

Chamba youngster’s murder: Himachal Pradesh ex-CM Shanta Kumar calls for central probe

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 24, 2023 03:54 PM IST

21-year-old resident of Salooni sub division, Manohar Lal, went missing on June 6 but his body parts were recovered from three jute bags near a stream in the valley three days later

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Saturday called for a central investigation agency to probe the brutal murder of a 21-year-old resident of Chamba district, Manohar Lal, on June 6 whose body parts were recovered from three jute bags near a stream in the valley three days later.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Saturday backed the demand of the people of Chamba for a central agency probe into the brutal murder of a local youngster, Manohar Lal. (HT file photo)
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Saturday backed the demand of the people of Chamba for a central agency probe into the brutal murder of a local youngster, Manohar Lal. (HT file photo)

Also read: Shimla receives heavy rain, key roads blocked across Himachal

“It’s a heinous crime and an unfortunate incident. The people of Chamba are making only one demand that this serious crime should be investigated by a central agency. Their demand is absolutely correct. The manner of the murder and all circumstances surrounding it do not make it a simple murder. That’s why the investigation should be done only by a central agency,” Kumar said.

The youngster, a BJP worker, was murdered in Bhandal panchayat of Salooni sub division in Chamba district over an “inter-community love affair”. Police have arrested eight members of a family, including three women, one of who was in a relationship with the victim. The murder weapon has also been recovered.

The investigation has expanded to Jammu and Kashmir as the Himachal Pradesh Police are probing suspected terror links of the accused family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chamba district manohar lal
chamba district manohar lal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out