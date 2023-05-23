Terror convict Gurdeep Khera hospitalised in Punjab’s Amritsar

Former militant Gurdeep Singh Khera was shifted from Amritsar Central Jail to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar after he suffered severe pain in his chest. A file photo of ex-militant Gurdeep Singh Khera being brought to Amritsar. (HT File Photo)

Khera, a resident of Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar district, has been in jail since 1990 after police had booked him under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) Prevention Act. Khera was awarded life imprisonment in two cases.

He was shifted to Amritsar jail on June 26, 2015, from Gulbarga jail in Karnataka, almost two weeks after the transfer of 1993 bomb blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar from Tihar Jail.

A jail official, who did not wish to be named, said, “Khera has been suffering from cardiovascular disease. Our medical officials have been giving him adequate treatment in jail. On Monday, he complained of pain in his chest, and our staff immediately rushed him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. He is being treated by medical professionals.”

Jail superintendent Surinder Singh was not reachable for his comment.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has alleged poor treatment of Khera in jail and the hospital.

SAD leader and former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha visited the hospital to inquire about Khera’s health. “Khera is an elderly man and two arteries of his heart are blocked. A few days ago, he was admitted to the hospital but returned to the jail without any treatment. Today morning, he was again rushed to the hospital at 9 am,” Valtoha said.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also posted on his Facebook page that the Bhagwant Mann government should be serious about the treatment of Khera.

“God forbid if something happens, then Bhagwant Mann will be responsible for it,” he added.

The medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital, Dr Karanjit Singh, said Khera was being given adequate treatment. “I remained with him for at least three hours. Our doctors examined and treated him thoroughly. His condition is now stable. He needs bypass surgery, which is not available in our hospital. As his condition stabilises, he will be shifted to a higher institution for treatment,” he added.