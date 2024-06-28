 Former MLA’s son held in Bilaspur court firing incident - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former MLA’s son held in Bilaspur court firing incident

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 28, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Bilaspur said the shooter who targeted the victim outside the Bilaspur court had named former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur ‘s son during questioning

Police on Thursday arrested Puranjan Thakur, son of former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur in connection with the Bilaspur court firing incident.

The son of former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur in connection with the Bilaspur firing case. (HT FIle)
The son of former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur in connection with the Bilaspur firing case. (HT FIle)

Puranjan was arrested before he could surrender to the court on Thursday.

On June 20, Saurab Patyal, who is accused of attacking Bamber Thakur in another case, was shot outside a court complex in Bilaspur.

The shooter, Sunny Gill, a native of Ludhiana, Punjab, was arrested within hours

while his accomplice Anmol Sharma alias Gaurav Nadda, who had managed to flee, was nabbed later.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bilaspur Mandan Dhiman said the shooter, Sunny Gill, who shot Patyal outside the court, had named Puranjan Thakur during questioning.

Police officials said Sunny Gill told the police that he was hired by Puranjan to shoot Patyal, apparently to avenge an attack on his father.

Patyal is among the 13 who are currently facing a trial over an alleged attack on Congress leader Bamber Thakur, a former MLA from the Bilaspur assembly seat, on February 23.

Earlier Puranjan had applied for anticipatory bail in the court. However, the court directed him to surrender before considering his bail application.

His father, former Congress MLA has maintained that he is being falsely implicated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Former MLA’s son held in Bilaspur court firing incident
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On