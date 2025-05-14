Former PM Manmohan Singh’s portrait to be displayed at Golden Temple museum

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced to install portraits of various Sikh personalities, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, at the Central Sikh Museum in Golden Temple complex. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s portrait would be put up at the Central Sikh Museum in Golden Temple complex. (HT File)

A meeting of the SGPC executive committee, chaired by president Harjinder Singh Dhami, was held at the gurdwara body’s head office on Tuesday.

The committee also discussed the three-page letter to the SGPC written by Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict on death row in the Beant Singh assassination case.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Dhami stated the SGPC will soon take a decision on the mercy petition filed by Sikh body in Rajoana’s case. He said Rajoana had written about the discrimination faced by Sikhs at the hands of governments. The letter also mentions Rajoana’s request to withdraw the mercy petition filed by SGPC on his behalf.

Calling it a matter of community’s concern, Dhami said the SGPC is making efforts to build a consensus by holding consultations with Panthic representative bodies, Nihung Singh groups, and Sikh sects. Two meetings have already taken place, and another meeting is scheduled for May 17 in Chandigarh with Sikh judges and lawyers. After that, a representative Panthic gathering will be convened, and a decision will be made in line with Panthic sentiment.

Dhami also said the SGPC has decided to give ₹5 lakh aid to the families of four Sikhs killed recently in an attack in Poonch, Jammu, amid India-Pakistan conflict.

He also announced plans for beautification of the path from Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Langar Hall to Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib at Sri Harmandar Sahib complex, including planting trees on both sides to create a lush and shaded environment for devotees. This service will be undertaken by Kar Sewa Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale.

Additionally, he informed that the SGPC executive committee approved the display of portraits of Giani Mohan Singh (ex-head granthi of Harmandar Sahib), former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, Baba Inderjit Singh Raqbewale, Baba Bishan Singh (Tarna Dal, Baba Bakala), and SGPC member Randhir Singh Cheema at the Central Sikh Museum.