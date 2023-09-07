News / Cities / Chandigarh News / War against drugs: Four drug peddlers arrested in Amritsar village

War against drugs: Four drug peddlers arrested in Amritsar village

ByAnil Sharma, Amritsar
Sep 07, 2023 11:52 PM IST

A video showing several persons gathered in a street allegedly to purchase drugs went viral on social media; all booked under NDPS Act

Four drug peddlers were arrested after a video showing several persons gathered in a street allegedly to purchase drugs went viral on social media.

Video grab of the place where drugs were being sold. Attari deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurinderpal Singh said all accused have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act at Lopoke police station. (HT photo)
Attari deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurinderpal Singh said all accused have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act at Lopoke police station.

According to the police, the video was shot in Chogawan village. In the purported video, which started doing rounds on social media on Thursday, around 50 persons are seen standing in a street. A man, who had apparently shot the scene, is heard saying in the video that “all of them have come to purchase drugs being sold there”.

The DSP said they were yet to confirm about when the video was recorded. He said, “The video came to our notice around five days ago. The senior superintendent of police (SSP) along with other police officials immediately conducted a meeting with village’s dignitaries. On the basis of information provided by the villagers, we arrested four persons.”

The arrested accused have been identified as Amritpal Singh, Pargat Singh and Sandeep Singh of Chogawan village, and Sunny of Chhiddan village. With the arrest of the accused, the police have also recovered 600 gm of heroin.

The DSP said, “Our teams are working to identify all the suspects in the video. Once they are identified, their links will be explored to break the entire chain of alleged drug smuggling.”

