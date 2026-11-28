Derabassi police arrested four people on Friday in a house theft case recovering 40 grams of heroin and stolen jewellery from them. One of the accused, Gurjit Singh, was also wanted as a proclaimed offender in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

Khosa said the investigation revealed that the three also sold heroin in Derabassi and dealt in stolen goods. (HT File) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Varinder Singh Khosa said the accused have been identified as Abhishek of Gulabgarh, Derabassi; Gurjit Singh of Bhagwanpur village; Jaswinder Singh of Banawali village in Ferozepur; and Lachhmi Kaur of Kimanwala village. Jaswinder and Lachhmi were living as tenants at Nagra Enclave in Derabassi.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

According to information, Sona Devi of Gulabgarh reported a theft at her house on Thursday. She found jewellery, cash reportedly missing and named Abhishek as the suspect. Police registered an FIR under Sections 331(3) (trespass) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested him, recovering a pair of gold earrings.

During questioning, Abhishek told police that he sold the stolen items to Gurjit, Jaswinder and Lachhmi, who work as security guards at factories in the area. Police added their names to the FIR and arrested them. They recovered silver earrings, silver anklets and 40 grams of heroin from the three.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Khosa said the investigation revealed that the three also sold heroin in Derabassi and dealt in stolen goods. Police added Section 317(2) (dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property of the BNS and Sections 21, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khosa said the investigation revealed that the three also sold heroin in Derabassi and dealt in stolen goods. Police added Section 317(2) (dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property of the BNS and Sections 21, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to the case. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police also found that Gurjit was wanted in a POCSO case dated October 11, 2023, registered at Derabassi police station under Section 6 of the Act.