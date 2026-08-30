Four Mandi families told to relocate after hillside fissures

The district administration has directed four families to vacate houses and relocate to safer areas after the Chelang hill in Dhamchyan gram panchayat of Mandi’s Chohar valley developed fissures late Friday night.

The SDM said that orders have been issued to the Tikkan naib tehsildar to make appropriate arrangements for the affected families. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to officials, on Friday night, villagers in Tikkan were startled by a loud rumbling sound coming from the hill. Upon stepping outside, they witnessed a massive landslide in progress. Panic gripped the families living at the base of the hill and as a precaution, they moved to safer locations and spent the night awake.

On Saturday morning, SDM Padhar, Surjit Singh Thakur, visited the site to assess the situation. The SDM said that a massive landslide had occurred on Chelang hill. He said that a large crack had also appeared behind the hill and viewing the situation seriously, the administration has taken precautionary measures.

The administration has directed the families living in houses situated directly beneath the hill—specifically those of Rita Devi, Ram Singh, Shyam Lal, and Joginder Singh —to vacate their homes and relocate to safer areas for the duration of the rainy season.

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{{^usCountry}} The SDM said that orders have been issued to the Tikkan naib tehsildar to make appropriate arrangements for the affected families. He added that geological experts would be summoned to the site to investigate the causes of the hill’s instability and conduct a technical assessment of its actual condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SDM said that orders have been issued to the Tikkan naib tehsildar to make appropriate arrangements for the affected families. He added that geological experts would be summoned to the site to investigate the causes of the hill’s instability and conduct a technical assessment of its actual condition. {{/usCountry}}

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