Four rob 19-year-old of car, gold chain, phones at gunpoint in Ludhiana

A gang of miscreants robbed a 19-year-old college student of his car at gunpoint near Sutlej river on Thursday evening. The miscreants also robbed the teenager of his gold chain, silver bracelet, wallet and two mobile phones. (iStock)

On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The Ladhowal police lodged a FIR against the unidentified accused.

The victim has been identified as Sarthak Bansal, 19, a college student from New Kitchlu Nagar. The incident occurred at around 5 pm when Sarthak was driving back home in his Maruti Suzuki Baleno car from Sutlej river after performing a ritual as asked by an astrologer.

The complainant stated that he was returning home in his car, four men intercepted his way and forced him to stop. The accused walked towards the car and flashed a gun. They forced him to step down from the car. The accused also robbed him of a gold chain, silver bracelet, cash and two mobile phones while escaping.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said that the police swung into action immediately after receiving the information. The police found both his mobile phones near the spot.

The ADCP added that the police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused.

The victim is pursuing his graduation degree from Amity University, Noida, through online classes.

Wheels in trouble

On March 18: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a car from a businessman in Sarpanch Colony.

On March 15 Four miscreants robbed a couple of their car near Kochar Market Chowk.