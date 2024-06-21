 Four rob 19-year-old of car, gold chain, phones at gunpoint in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four rob 19-year-old of car, gold chain, phones at gunpoint in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2024 10:48 PM IST

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said that the police swung into action immediately after receiving the information. The police found both his mobile phones near the spot

A gang of miscreants robbed a 19-year-old college student of his car at gunpoint near Sutlej river on Thursday evening.

The miscreants also robbed the teenager of his gold chain, silver bracelet, wallet and two mobile phones. (iStock)
The miscreants also robbed the teenager of his gold chain, silver bracelet, wallet and two mobile phones. (iStock)

The miscreants also robbed the teenager of his gold chain, silver bracelet, wallet and two mobile phones.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The Ladhowal police lodged a FIR against the unidentified accused.

The victim has been identified as Sarthak Bansal, 19, a college student from New Kitchlu Nagar. The incident occurred at around 5 pm when Sarthak was driving back home in his Maruti Suzuki Baleno car from Sutlej river after performing a ritual as asked by an astrologer.

The complainant stated that he was returning home in his car, four men intercepted his way and forced him to stop. The accused walked towards the car and flashed a gun. They forced him to step down from the car. The accused also robbed him of a gold chain, silver bracelet, cash and two mobile phones while escaping.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said that the police swung into action immediately after receiving the information. The police found both his mobile phones near the spot.

The ADCP added that the police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused.

The victim is pursuing his graduation degree from Amity University, Noida, through online classes.

Wheels in trouble

On March 18: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a car from a businessman in Sarpanch Colony.

On March 15 Four miscreants robbed a couple of their car near Kochar Market Chowk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Four rob 19-year-old of car, gold chain, phones at gunpoint in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On