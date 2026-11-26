Rohtak: Four men were shot dead in a suspected gang rivalry attack at Milan Hotel, a roadside dhaba near Kharawar village and about 50 metres from the Kharawar police post in Rohtak district, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Police personnel at the crime site at Milan Hotel, a roadside dhaba near Kharawar village and about 50 metres from the Kharawar police post in Rohtak district, on Thursday morning. (Manoj Dhaka/HT) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Armed assailants arrived by car and opened indiscriminate fire on the four men having a meal around 1am, triggering panic among diners and staff who scrambled for cover. All four victims died on the spot.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Police identified the deceased as Rinku, Vinit and Ganju—all residents of Dighal village—and Himanshu, a resident of Beri in Jhajjar district.

Industrial Model Township (IMT) Rohtak station house officer Raj Kiran said the victims were eating when the gunmen opened fire. Preliminary investigations indicate the four victims were affiliated with the Sunny Ritoliya gang, which is also linked to the Baba gang. Police suspect rival operatives from the Himanshu Bhau gang carried out the attack. Investigators said that rival gang leaders Sunny Ritoliya and Himanshu Bhau both hail from Ritoli village and have a history of clashes. Himanshu Bhau, who is suspected to be behind the killings, was recently detained in Las Vegas along with gangster Neeraj Faridpuria.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Haryana Special Task Force inspector general Simardeep Singh also said prima facie the incident appears to be a case of inter-gang rivalry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haryana Special Task Force inspector general Simardeep Singh also said prima facie the incident appears to be a case of inter-gang rivalry. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Hours after the shooting, an Instagram post from an account named “rohitbajrang07” surfaced claiming responsibility on behalf of the Himanshu, alias Bhau Ritoliya, gang. The post framed the killings as revenge for the murders of Rohit, Bajrang and Sonu Deeghal, issued a threat saying “Let’s see who is next,” and tagged other individuals.

Rohtak superintendent of police Gaurav Rajpurohit said the authenticity of the post and its link to the Milan Hotel shooting have not been confirmed.

Police teams from the IMT police station rushed to the spot, and senior officers—including Rohtak Range inspector general Hamid Akhtar and SP Rajpurohit—visited the scene along with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and special cell teams.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deputy superintendent of police Rishi Kant said an FIR has been registered and eight to nine police teams, including all Rohtak district CIA teams and the local police station, have been deployed to trace the assailants.

No arrests have been made so far.

Kant said police have not recovered any weapon yet, have not yet ascertained the number of rounds fired, and have not yet obtained CCTV footage that can be shared with the media.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the BJP government and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini over the incident, alleging that gangs were operating freely in Haryana and pointing to the shooting occurring close to a police post.