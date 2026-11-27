Four men were shot dead in a suspected gang rivalry attack at a roadside dhaba on National Highway 9 near Kharawar village of Rohtak district in the early hours of Thursday. The assailants allegedly chased one of the victims to the first floor and shot him dead after he ran upstairs to escape the firing.

Armed assailants arrived in vehicles and reportedly opened indiscriminate fire on the men who were having dinner, triggering panic among customers and staff at Milan Dhaba on NH 9 in Rohtak on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT) more less

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Police identified the deceased as Rinku, 28, Vineet, 22, and Yash, all residents of Dighal village in Jhajjar district, and Himanshu, 26, a resident of Beri. Investigators are also probing the possibility that Himanshu, who reportedly had no criminal record or links with the gangs, was killed after being mistaken for a member of the rival group.

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The attack took place around 1am at Milan Dhaba, barely 50 metres from the Kharawar police post. Armed assailants arrived in vehicles and reportedly opened indiscriminate fire on the men who were having dinner, triggering panic among customers and staff. Three victims were reportedly killed at their dining table, while the fourth, identified as Himanshu, ran upstairs but was chased and shot dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigations point to a possible connection with the longstanding rivalry between the Sunny Ritoliya and Himanshu Bhau gangs. Police suspect that the three victims from Dighal were allegedly associated with the Sunny Ritoliya gang, which is also linked to the Baba gang. The allegation also figures in the complaint filed by Mannu, cousin of Rinku, who named Himanshu alias Bhau and his associates as the suspected conspirators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigations point to a possible connection with the longstanding rivalry between the Sunny Ritoliya and Himanshu Bhau gangs. Police suspect that the three victims from Dighal were allegedly associated with the Sunny Ritoliya gang, which is also linked to the Baba gang. The allegation also figures in the complaint filed by Mannu, cousin of Rinku, who named Himanshu alias Bhau and his associates as the suspected conspirators. {{/usCountry}}

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Industrial Model Township (IMT) Rohtak station house officer (SHO) Raj Kiran said the victims were having dinner when the assailants opened fire. Special task force (STF) inspector general (IG) Simardeep Singh said prima facie the incident appeared to be a case of inter-gang rivalry.

Investigators said gang leaders Sunny Ritoliya and Himanshu Bhau both hail from Ritoli village and have a history of clashes. Bhau, suspected to be behind the attack, was recently detained in Las Vegas along with gangster Neeraj Faridpuria.

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Hours after the shooting, an Instagram post from an account named “rohitbajrang07”, purportedly linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang, claimed responsibility for the killings. The post described the attack as revenge for the murders of Rohit alias Bajrang and Sonu Dighal and issued a threat to members of the rival group. Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Rajpurohit said the authenticity of the post and its connection with the incident had not been established.

It is worth mentioning that Rohit alias Bajrang was shot dead in March 2022, while Sahil Ahlawat alias Sonu Dighal was killed at his office in Dighal village on April 8 this year. Investigators are examining whether the latest attack was linked to these killings.

Police records cited during the investigation revealed that the deceased youths, Vineet, Yash and Rinku, had alleged links to criminal activities, with cases registered against them in Jhajjar and Rohtak districts. Rinku was facing five cases in Jhajjar, including those related to attempted murder, illegal possession of arms and robbery. He was also booked in a separate arms-related case in Rohtak. Yash had one case registered against him in Rohtak under charges of attempt to murder and Vineet was facing three cases in Jhajjar involving robbery, attempt to murder and illegal possession of arms. He was also booked in an attempt-to-murder case in Rohtak.

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Rinku and Vineet had earlier been arrested in connection with the March 2022 Ritoli double murder case. Himanshu, meanwhile, was pursuing a BA degree at Jat College in Rohtak and had no criminal case registered against him. He had reportedly visited his sister’s in-laws in Bhaloth village on Wednesday and stopped at the dhaba for dinner while returning.

Rohtak range IG Hamid Akhtar and SP Rajpurohit visited the crime scene along with teams from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), special cell and forensic science laboratory. The bodies were shifted to PGIMS, Rohtak, for postmortem examination.

According to the police, an FIR was registered at the IMT police station under sections 103 )1), 111 (3), 190, 191 (3) and 61 of the BNS and section 25 (6) of the Arms Act against unknown accused. Deputy superintendent of police Rishikant told the media eight to nine police teams, including all district CIA teams, had been deployed to trace the attackers.

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Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the assailants and establish their escape route. He said the investigation was also examining the possibility of mistaken identity in Himanshu’s killing. No arrests had been made so far.