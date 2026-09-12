Fourth such email received by district courts complex this year: Ludhiana court complex gets bomb threat email, cops call it hoax

The Ludhiana district courts complex was placed under heightened security on Saturday after it received a bomb threat email warning of an explosion at 1.11 pm during the National Lok Adalat, when thousands of litigants, lawyers and court employees were present on the premises. The threat was later found to be a hoax after police teams and anti-sabotage squads thoroughly searched the complex and found no suspicious object or explosive material.

Following the threat, police teams and anti-sabotage squads conducted a comprehensive search of the entire court complex. (HT FILE)

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The email, sent from an address claiming links with the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada), also named Halwara airport and certain political leaders as targets. District and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa informed the commissioner of police and sought enhanced security arrangements for judicial officers, court staff, advocates and members of the public visiting the complex.

Following the threat, police teams and anti-sabotage squads conducted a comprehensive search of the entire court complex. Punjab police cyber teams also launched an investigation to trace the sender and establish the origin of the email.

The district courts complex has received similar threats earlier this year, including on January 8, January 14 and August 3.

Previous threats received

August 26: The official email address of the Ludhiana municipal corporation received a bomb threat, triggering a security alert at the civic body’s offices.

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{{^usCountry}} August 3: The district courts complex received another bomb threat email warning of an explosion on the premises and threatening Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, governor Gulab Chand Kataria and other high-profile targets ahead of Independence Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} August 3: The district courts complex received another bomb threat email warning of an explosion on the premises and threatening Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, governor Gulab Chand Kataria and other high-profile targets ahead of Independence Day. {{/usCountry}}

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July 13: Three city schools received threatening emails claiming that multiple blasts would take place at public places, including Chandigarh and Jalandhar railway stations, later that week.

May 25: The office of the Ludhiana mayor received a bomb threat by email, which also contained threats targeting properties linked to actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

May 18: Three schools — Bal Bharti School, Dugri, DAV School and Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar — received bomb threat emails, prompting immediate evacuation and police action. The email also mentioned the parking area of Halwara airport as a target.

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April 23: Five private schools received bomb threat emails from a sender claiming links with a Khalistani group. The message threatened railway tracks and warned people against sending their children to schools or travelling by train.

March 11: At least 10 schools and Ludhiana railway station received bomb threat emails.

January 14 & 8: The district and sessions judge in Ludhiana received emails warning of suicide attacks, leading to suspension of court proceedings and heightened security at the court complex.