Four-year-old charred to death in Himachal’s Keylong

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Dec 26, 2024 05:16 AM IST

According to the police, the fire broke out on Tuesday evening in the house when both the husband and wife were out, resulting in the child’s death

A fire in the rented accommodation of a Nepali-origin man claimed the life of his four-year-old child in Himachal’s Keylong in the Lahaul-Spiti district on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the emergency teams, including the fire brigade and police, rushed to the spot, however, it took around two hours to quell the fire. (iStock)
Police said that the emergency teams, including the fire brigade and police, rushed to the spot, however, it took around two hours to quell the fire. (iStock)

According to the police, the fire broke out on Tuesday evening in the house when both the husband and wife were out, resulting in the child’s death.

Police officials said they received the information about the fire at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday. “The house of a Nepali origin labourer caught fire and an LPG cylinder also blasted causing the fire to spread rapidly. While the Nepali man was out of the house at the time with his wife, their 4-year-old child was in the house. The Child could not be traced on Tuesday and was only recovered on Wednesday morning. The body was about 45% burnt,” a senior police official said.

Police said that the emergency teams, including the fire brigade and police, rushed to the spot, however, it took around two hours to quell the fire.

The Nepali couple lived there on rent. The incident is being investigated and the cause of fire is being ascertained. Administration has provided immediate financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.

