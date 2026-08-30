Free coaching for Mewat youth for job exams: CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Saturday said free coaching will be provided to the youth of Mewat region for government job examinations, such as Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, Haryana Staff Selection Commission, CET and banking tests.

During the meeting, a budget of about ₹30.43 crore was approved under the annual action plan for 2026-27 financial year. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chairing the 32nd meeting of the Mewat Development Board, Saini said that development works worth about ₹10.06 crore have been approved for strengthening the education sector in Nuh district. These included providing dual desks in government schools, setting up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) labs in 20 government schools, scholarship schemes and providing coaching to students, among other initiatives.

He said that under social infrastructure development, about ₹4.50 crore will be spent on the renovation of the stadium at Pingwan and development of a public park on the premises of the old court complex in Nuh.

Nuh was included under the aspirational districts programme, under which NITI Aayog has so far approved 12 projects worth ₹36.20 crore, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said issues related to education, health, sports, irrigation, sewerage and cyber security, were discussed during the meeting. During the meeting, a budget of about ₹30.43 crore was approved under the annual action plan for 2026-27 financial year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The spokesperson said ₹87 lakh will be spent on skill development while ₹1.50 crore will be spent on development works related to the animal husbandry and agriculture sectors. Similarly, a proposal to develop a swimming pool and a 200-metre synthetic track at the district sports stadium was also approved. A sum of ₹5.42 crore was approved for various works related to forestry, rainwater harvesting and soil conservation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spokesperson said ₹87 lakh will be spent on skill development while ₹1.50 crore will be spent on development works related to the animal husbandry and agriculture sectors. Similarly, a proposal to develop a swimming pool and a 200-metre synthetic track at the district sports stadium was also approved. A sum of ₹5.42 crore was approved for various works related to forestry, rainwater harvesting and soil conservation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The spokesperson said that to improve the capacity of Nuh city’s sewer network, a 2,900-metre-long bypass sewer line will be laid using trenchless technology.