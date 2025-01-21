Fresh snowfall brings down day temp in Kashmir

Fresh snowfall and lights rains were experienced in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday bringing down the day temperatures. A vehicle moving on snow-covered road in Baramulla district on Tuesday. (PTI)

The Himalayan Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall in the mountains particularly in ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir. Monday night had also witnessed light snowfall in the Gulmarg and the central tourist resort of Sonamarg.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that parts of Kashmir valley and Jammu received light rains as well on Tuesday.

“There was 8.4cm snowfall in Gulmarg in north Kashmir while Kupwara received 4.6 mm rainfall during the day,” said an official of MeT.

The summer capital Srinagar also experienced a brief bout of light rains in the afternoon. “Traces of rain were also experienced in Srinagar, Pahalgam and Qazigund in Kashmir,” the official said.

Jammu division’s Banihal and Batote received 1.2 mm and 0.2 mm rains.

The 24 hour precipitation stints improved the night temperatures while bringing down the day temperatures slightly, though still above normal.

The maximum day temperature was recorded in summer capital Srinagar at 11.1 degree Celsius, down from Monday’s 14.9 degree Celsius. The night temperature in the capital settled at 1.0 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg ski resort recorded a maximum of 0.2 degree Celsius and a minimum of -3.2 degree Celsius.

The MeT centre has predicted that there are more chances of wet weather in coming days.

“Wednesday’s weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places,” the update said.

“Similarly on Thursday, there is possibility of very light rain or snow at isolated places while January 24-28 would be generally dry,” it said.

But the month is expected to end on a wet note again. “January 29-31 is expected to be cloudy with light rain or snow at isolated places,” it said.

The valley’s harsh winter period- Chilai- Kalan- which started on December 21 will end by the end of January. This winter will be harsher with some good spells of precipitation owing to the La Nina global weather effect.