Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fresh snowfall, rain lash Kashmir valley

Fresh snowfall, rain lash Kashmir valley

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 11, 2022 01:20 AM IST

The IMD had predicted back-to-back western disturbances for the next three to four days, which could result in rain and snow in the upper reaches

People walk during rainfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
People walk during rainfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

SRINAGAR: The upper parts of Kashmir recorded fresh snowfall as the plains recorded rainfall bringing timely relief from the severe cold wave.

The IMD had predicted back-to-back western disturbances for the next three to four days, which could result in rain and snow in the upper reaches.

More than five inches of snow was recorded in Gurez Valley, which led to the closure of the road between Gurez and Bandipore. More than one foot of snow was recorded at Bangus and Sadna top.

The officials said that five inches of snow were recorded at Drass, while Rangdum and Panikhar received two inches of snow.

The fresh snow was recorded at the Sadna top and upper reaches of Kashmir, while many plain areas recorded rainfall. The tourist resort of Gulmarg also recorded light snowfall during the night.

Kashmir’s mountains had also received light snowfall on Friday prompting the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road for traffic, officials said.

The summer capital Srinagar witnessed a minimum of 2.8 degrees Celsius on Friday night. The tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded temperatures of 1.2 degrees Celsius, while the ski resort of Gulmarg witnessed minus 3.2°C

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out