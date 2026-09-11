From Brisbane to Ludhiana: Australian woman flies in for affordable arm-lift surgery in city

A 12-month waiting list and a bill running into more than ₹20 lakh prompted a 60-year-old Australian woman to look beyond her home country for an arm-lift surgery. Her search eventually brought her to Ludhiana, where she underwent the procedure for around ₹5 lakh, including her stay and food.

Annie, a truck driver at a coal mine in Brisbane, arrived in Ludhiana with her husband David 10 days ago for the procedure. (HT)

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Annie, a truck driver at a coal mine in Brisbane, arrived in Ludhiana with her husband David 10 days ago for the procedure. The surgery was performed at a private hospital a week ago, while the couple’s stay at a city hotel was included in the treatment package. The cost was a fraction of what Annie would have incurred in Australia, where she said the procedure would have cost more than 30,000 Australian dollars, or over ₹20 lakh. The substantial difference in cost, coupled with the long waiting period, eventually led her to explore medical treatment in India.

Her medical history made the procedure even more difficult to access in Australia. Annie said she had a minor heart problem and a thyroid-related condition, following which doctors there were reluctant to take up her case. She subsequently explored treatment options in Vietnam, Türkiye and Thailand but found them too expensive. Her earlier experiences with medical treatment in Türkiye and India also shaped her decision to seek treatment here. “Earlier, I had undergone dental treatment in Türkiye, but it did not go well. Later, I came to Mumbai for treatment and found it much better and more affordable. That made me explore options in India,” Annie said.

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{{^usCountry}} She eventually came across senior plastic surgeon Dr Vikas Gupta through the internet. After reviewing her medical reports during a teleconsultation, Gupta advised her to travel to Ludhiana for the procedure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She eventually came across senior plastic surgeon Dr Vikas Gupta through the internet. After reviewing her medical reports during a teleconsultation, Gupta advised her to travel to Ludhiana for the procedure. {{/usCountry}}

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The surgery, medically known as brachioplasty, was performed after a detailed assessment to address excess and sagging skin on her upper arms. She was subsequently monitored and provided wound care, pain management and regular follow-ups.

For Annie, the procedure was not merely about affordability. She said the outcome had helped restore her confidence.

The treating team also coordinated the couple’s accommodation, local transportation, hospital admission and postoperative care, allowing them to stay in the city through the recovery period.

Dr Gupta said the case reflected the potential for Punjab to attract international patients seeking specialised treatment at comparatively affordable costs. “The state has qualified medical professionals and modern healthcare facilities capable of providing advanced procedures at a substantially lower cost than in several countries. International patients require more than medical care alone. They also need reliable travel coordination, suitable accommodation, clear communication and postoperative support,” he said.

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Gupta also urged the Punjab government to develop a dedicated medical-tourism ecosystem encompassing streamlined visa assistance, accredited healthcare networks, airport transfers, verified accommodation, multilingual patient support and international promotion. “A coordinated approach will help Punjab emerge as a more attractive destination for international patients while generating employment and growth opportunities in the healthcare and hospitality sectors.”