FSSAI registration number must on food bills from Jan 1: Mohali DHO

From January 1, 2022, it is mandatory for all food business operators (FBOs) to mention license/registration numbers on cash receipts, invoices and bills. District health officer (DHO) Dr Subhash Kumar said this rule is being implemented across the country from January 1, 2022, by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the convenience of people.

He said through this registration number, which is issued by the FSSAI or the health department, the customer would be able to ensure that shopkeeper from whom they are buying any food item has a license/registration number or not. “Sometimes when customer complaints against a shopkeeper or a food business operator, the health department may find it difficult to trace the shopkeeper’s complete address or details due to which the grievances are not resolved. Now if a customer complaints against a food business operator, then they can complain by quoting the license/registration number,” said the DHO.

“Under the Food Safety Act, every FBO is required to obtain a food safety license or registration certificate but many people do business without license or registration,” he said. Dr Subhash added that every shopkeeper or even hawker or rehriwala dealing in food and beverages must get a registration certificate or license, for which there is no need to visit the health department’s office. The registration certificate or license can be obtained by applying online at www.foscos.fssai.gov.in for which a government fee is charged.

He said several people visit the health department office to get a food safety license, but this process is fully online. He said under the Food Safety Act, shopkeepers selling sweets would have to indicate the expiry date of sweets. “The shopkeeper must display the expiry date tag on the tray where sweets are kept. This rule is effective October 1, 2020,” he added.