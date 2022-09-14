Gangster Landa’s aide nabbed from flat in Kharar

The state special operation cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police arrested gangster Anmol Deep Soni, a close associate of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, from Kharar in Mohali following a tip-off.

Landa is the main conspirator behind the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, in May this year.

As per the police, Soni was arrested from his female friend’s flat in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Kharar of Mohali. He had been living at her flat for the past several days, said police.

Police have also detained his female friend and recovered 103gm heroin from the flat. They were presented in the court on Tuesday afternoon along with the recovery, and will be brought to the court again on Wednesday.

Soni is a resident of Harike, Tarn Taran. A police team has already left for his house.

According to police, Soni used to supply illegal arms and drugs, besides providing hideouts to module members at Lakhwinder’s behest.