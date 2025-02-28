Gangster shot dead in Sonepat, aide injured

A 35-year-old man accused of killing a sarpanch and a gangster a few years ago in separate incidents, was shot dead by unidentified assailants near a dhaba in Sonepat’s Kamaspur village on Thursday evening, police said. A spokesperson of Sonepat police said that the incident took place when Deepak and his friend Mandeep were returning after appearing in a case at Tis Hazari court in Delhi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased has been identified as Deepak of Guhna village in Sonepat. His aide Mandeep Kumar, 35, of Sonepat sustained multiple bullet injuries and he is undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s Post-graduate institute of medical sciences (PGIMS), where his condition is said to be critical.

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said that the incident took place when Deepak and his friend Mandeep were returning after appearing in a case at Tis Hazari court in Delhi.

“Unidentified assailants were chasing them and when they stopped their car at Veer dhaba in Kamaspur village, the assailants fired shots at Deepak and Mandeep in which the former died on the spot and the latter was critically injured,” the spokesperson added.

According to police sources, Deepak was booked in eight cases under sections of murder, attempt to murder, theft, rioting and other offences. The deceased gangster’s name came up in the murder of gangster Sandeep Badwasniya and former sarpanch of Shahpur village, Dhole a few years ago.

Deepak had come out of jail on bail on November 28 last year and police suspects that he was killed due to old enmity with other gangsters.

Senior police officials had reached the crime scene and collected evidence from the spot and an FIR will be registered after recording statements of the injured and deceased man’s family members.

This is the second murder in Sonepat in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday evening, a 40-year-old wrestler was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Kundal village in Sonepat.

The incident took place when the wrestler Rakesh had come to watch a wrestling match, and some unknown assailants pumped bullets into his body.

Kharkhauda police station house officer (SHO) Bir Singh said that the deceased was running a wrestling arena at Sohati village for the last many years. He said that the incident occurred when Rakesh was sitting with other spectators and watching a match.

“The accused fled from the spot. We had registered a case of murder against them and launched a manhunt to nab them,” the SHO added.